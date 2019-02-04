Brian Flores Celebrated Patriots’ Super Bowl Win In Most Casual Way

One could argue Brian Flores was the real MVP of Super Bowl LIII.

Julian Edelman brought home the hardware after catching 10 passes for 141 yards in the Patriots’ 13-3 win over the Rams, but Flores was instrumental in slowing Los Angeles’ explosive offense as New England’s defensive playcaller.

So, how did Flores, who was named head coach of the Miami Dolphins on Monday, celebrate New England’s championship triumph? By taking a quick stroll with his family, of course.

Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Network shared this nice little story Monday:

(2/2) Brian Flores smiled and said, “You always have to stay humble. I’m just a man of the people.” #Dolphins fans, you’ll be introduced to just the sort of human you want leading your team later today. — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) February 4, 2019

What a guy.

Bill Belichick’s assistant coaches haven’t always fared well upon leaving New England, but Flores, who held several roles in the Patriots organization dating back to 2004, sure seems to have the people skills necessary to connect with players.

And as the de facto Pats defensive coordinator showed again Sunday night in Atlanta, he also knows how to put together an excellent game plan.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images