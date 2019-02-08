Brian Flores, Dolphins Poach Two More Coaches From Patriots Staff

The New England Patriots lost two more assistant coaches to the Miami Dolphins on Friday when new head coach Brian Flores announced his full staff.

Flores was hired away by the Dolphins after spending 14 years with the Patriots. In addition to hiring ex-Patriots wide receivers coach Chad O’Shea as offensive coordinator, the Dolphins also poached cornerbacks coach Josh Boyer and asst. quarterbacks coach Jerry Schuplinski.

Boyer will serve as defensive pass game coordinator/cornerbacks coach with the Dolphins. Schuplinski will work under assistant head coach/quarterbacks coach Jim Caldwell as assistant quarterbacks coach.

Flores also hired former Patriots assistants Patrick Graham (defensive coordinator) and George Godsey (tight ends coach) and former Patriots wide receiver Tiquan Underwood (quality control).

Coaching assistant Mike Pellegrino could take over Boyer’s role as cornerbacks coach. He worked closely with cornerbacks during the 2018 season. Coaching assistant Atif Austin could take over for O’Shea as wide receivers coach with help from director of player personnel Nick Caserio. Coaching assistant DeMarcus Covington likely will take over for Flores as linebackers coach, while former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Greg Schiano reportedly is being hired as defensive coordinator.

The only Patriots defensive position coaches left on staff are defensive line coach Brendan Daly and safeties coach Stephen Belichick.

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images