Bruce Cassidy, David Backes Explain What Charlie Coyle Can Bring To Bruins

There will be a new face on the ice for the Boston Bruins this weekend.

Charlie Coyle is set to make his Bruins debut Saturday when the Black and Gold wrap up their road trip against the St. Louis Blues. The B’s acquired the Weymouth, Mass. native earlier in the week via a trade with the Wild that sent Ryan Donato to Minnesota.

Leading up to Coyle’s first game with the Bruins, Bruce Cassidy and David Backes explained what the veteran forward can bring to his new team. To hear what they had to say, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.