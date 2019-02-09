Bruce Cassidy Discusses Patrice Bergeron’s Overtime Winner Vs. Kings

Sixty minutes wouldn’t be enough Saturday for the Boston Bruins and Los Angeles Kings.

The Bruins took a two-goal lead in the third period, but the Kings stormed back with two straight goals to force overtime. It’s only fitting that in a day when Patrice Bergeron was honored pregame, he was the one that put away the game-winner for the Bs.

NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley caught up with Bruce Cassidy to discuss the 5-4 overtime victory. To hear what he had to say, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images