Bruce Cassidy, Patrice Bergeron Using Patriots’ Super Bowl Win As Motivation

The Bruins want to get in on the championship fun Boston has created over the last three months.

The Red Sox claimed the 2018 World Series championship over the Los Angeles Dodgers in October, and the New England Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in Super Bowl LIII. Now, Bruce Cassidy and Patrice Bergeron are even more motivated after New England’s win at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The head coach addressed the media Monday, saying winning the Stanley Cup always is “the number one goal.”

