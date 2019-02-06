Bruins Overtime Live

Bruce Cassidy Pleased With Bruins’ Third-Period Effort In Win Over Islanders

by on Tue, Feb 5, 2019 at 10:25PM

The Bruins easily could have become discouraged after a first period filled with missed opportunities, but Boston stayed the course en route to its second straight win.

The B’s went 0-for-3 on the power play in the opening 20 minutes against the New York Islanders only to notch the game’s first goal in the second before potting two in the third in their 3-1 victory at TD Garden. Boston hung tough down the stretch, including killing off an Islanders power play.

After the game, Bruce Cassidy praised his team’s third-period performance. To hear from the head coach, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports

TMZ logo

© 2019 NESN

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties