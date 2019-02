The Boston Bruins just keep on winning.

The B’s extended their point streak to 14 on Tuesday by virtue of a 4-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks at TD Garden.

After the game, Bruce Cassidy lauded his team for setting the tone early and putting forth a complete 60-minute effort. These likely weren’t the easiest of tasks for the Bruins, who were playing in their first game since returning from a five-game West Coast trip and are easing two new players into the lineup.

For more from Boston’s head coach, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports