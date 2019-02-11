Bruce Cassidy Praises ‘Energy Guys’ After Bruins’ OT Win Vs. Avalanche

Playing the second leg of a back-to-back, the Boston Bruins looked sluggish in the first period against the Colorado Avalanche.

After falling behind 1-0 in the opening 20 minutes, Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy called on his “energy guys” to help turn the tide. And that is just what happened, as the B’s bottom six forwards helped grind down the Avs’ scoring lines, while the Bruins were able to knot things up in the second.

Boston went on to win 2-1 in overtime.

