Bruce Cassidy Was Pleased With Charlie Coyle’s Debut Against Blues

The newly-acquired forward made his Boston Bruins debut on Saturday and didn’t disappoint.

Coyle saw 16:36 minutes on the ice and although he didn’t record any shots on the day, the veteran center did score the Bruins’ only goal of the shootout and had solid play throughout the game.

NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley caught up with Bruce Cassidy to discuss B’s 2-1 shootout loss and he also discussed Coyle. To hear what the Bruins coach had to say, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Puetz/USA TODAY Sports Images