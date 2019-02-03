Bruins’ Brad Marchand Makes Super Bowl Pick, Has Message For Patriots

The Boston Bruins have their attention fixed on their Sunday matinee against the Washington Capitals, but after the tilt, many of the B’s will be tuning in to watch the New England Patriots shoot for their sixth Super Bowl title against the Los Angeles Rams.

And some of the B’s gave their predictions for the big game, most notably Brady Marchand.

“It’s exciting every year. Makes it easy to bet on them,” Marchand said, taking the Pats to win 21-14. “It’s always a lot of fun to have a local team playing for a championship. It’s always a lot more fun watching and exciting time around the city. It’ll be a lot of fun tomorrow.”

The winger added some other words of encouragement for Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and Co. as they chase another ring.

“Lets [expletive] go boys,” he said. “We’re behind you.”

We couldn’t have said it better ourselves.

