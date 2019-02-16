Bruins’ Brandon Carlo Growing Into Shutdown Defenseman In Third Season

The Boston Bruins long have had high hopes for Brandon Carlo, and he’s beginning to live up to some of those expectations.

In his third pro season, the 22-year-old is beginning to grow into a shutdown defenseman. That was never more evident than in the Bruins’ 6-3 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday. Whether it was checks that he made or his decision-making, some of his signs of growth were apparent.

