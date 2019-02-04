Bruins, Celtics, Mookie Betts Had Big Sunday Before Patriots Super Bowl Win

Sunday was quite the busy day for Boston sports.

As you probably know, the New England Patriots capped off a perfect 3-for-3 day for the city with a 13-3 Super Bowl LIII victory over the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Meanwhile, the Bruins and Celtics each won their matinee matchups while the Red Sox’s MVP outfielder Mookie Betts won a bowling tournament.

So while you still may be recovering and reliving the Patriots’ sixth championship, here’s a look at what else went down Sunday afternoon.

BRUINS DEFEAT CAPITALS FOR FIRST TIME IN FIVE YEARS

Boston was 0-11-3 over its last 14 games dating back to March 2014 against Washington, but the Bruins put an end to that dreaded streak at Capital One Arena with a 1-0 victory against the Capitals. David Krejci was the difference-maker as he scored the lone goal for the B’s, despite peppering Caps netminder Braden Holtby with 38 shots.

The win moved Boston within two points of the Toronto Maple Leafs for second place in the Atlantic Division.

TUUKKA RASK BECOMES WINNINGEST GOALIE IN BRUINS HISTORY

Aside from his team’s victory Sunday afternoon, Tuukka Rask etched his name in the Bruins history books with a 24-save performance in the win. It not only marked the second shutout of the season for Rask, but he surpassed Tiny Thompson’s win record (252) to become the winningest goalie in franchise history.

Rask tied the record Jan. 17 in a 5-2 shellacking of the St. Louis Blues at TD Garden. He suffered a concussion during the next game against the New York Rangers and just narrowly missed beating the record in his return against the Philadelphia Flyers.

🎥 Check out @tuukkarask's standout performance to claim his #NHLBruins franchise record-setting 253rd career win! pic.twitter.com/rSRHqYn2Kf — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 4, 2019

CELTICS SNAP THUNDER’S SEVEN-GAME WIN STREAK

The Celtics collected the city’s second victory of the day with a 134-129 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder at TD Garden. Kyrie Irving dropped a team-high 30 points and had 11 assists, marking the fourth consecutive game the star guard has amassed at least 20 points and a double-double.

The victory marked the fourth straight for the C’s and snapped the Thunder’s seven-game win streak.

MOOKIE BETTS WINS CELEBRITY INVITATIONAL

The Red Sox’s 2019 season is just around the corner, but that didn’t stop Mookie Betts from adding another championship to his résumé on top of Boston’s 2018 World Series victory. The American League MVP competed in Houston Rockets’ Chris Paul’s 2019 CP3 Celebrity Invitational on Sunday and — to the surprise of no one– took home the win in the bowling tournament.

Strikes aren't always bad. 🎳🏆 pic.twitter.com/IySEenPfR3 — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) February 4, 2019

Betts has been an avid bowler for years and even showed off his skills during the 2017 PBA World Series of Bowling and bowled a perfect game.

It certainly was a busy, fun day to be a Boston sports fan Sunday, especially after the Patriots ended the night in championship fashion.

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images