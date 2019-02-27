Watch Charlie Coyle Takes Opening Faceoff To Honor Officer Michael Chesna

BOSTON — It was an emotional opening faceoff at TD Garden on Tuesday night.

The Boston Bruins hosted “First Responder’s Night” — a night in which they recognize EMT’s, police officers and firefighters alike for their services. The Black and Gold honored fallen officer Michael Chesna during the ceremonial puck drop with his wife and two young children dropping the puck before their game with the San Jose Sharks.

The captains of each team usually meet the honorees at the faceoff circle, but instead of Zdeno Chara skating out to center ice, the Bruins elected to send Weymouth, Mass. native Charlie Coyle to do the honors.

You can watch the emotional moment below:

It was an honor to have the family of fallen Weymouth police officer Michael Chesna participate in tonight's ceremonial puck drop on First Responders Night. pic.twitter.com/0MXAeCMpmn — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 27, 2019

Certainly a classy move by the team.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images