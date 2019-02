The Boston Bruins know full well what the San Jose Sharks’ offense is capable of.

The Sharks lit the lamp five times against the Bruins just last week, and while Boston ultimately came out with an overtime win, it truly was a slugfest against a team littered with big-bodied forwards.

But in the teams’ final meeting of the regular season, San Jose’s potent attack was nowhere to be found.

Boston’s defense was stellar in its 4-1 win over the Sharks on Tuesday at TD Garden, and after the game, NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley broke down how the B’s were able to neutralize the visitors.

To hear what they had to say, including an assessment of Marcus Johansson’s Bruins debut, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.