Bruins Goalie Tuukka Rask Playing Some Of His Best Hockey Of Season

First, it was Jaroslav Halak getting red-hot between the pipes for the Boston Bruins. Now, its Tuukka Rask.

The Bruins netminder currently is on a nine-game point streak, going 7-0-2 in that stretch. In those nine games, Rask has posted a pair of shutouts, a 1.61 goals against average and a .946 save percentage.

Ex-Bruins netminder and current NESN analyst Andrew Raycroft gave his take on Rask’s current play. To hear what he had to say, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.