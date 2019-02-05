Bruins Inexplicably Disrespected In Fox Sports’ ‘City Of Champions’ Graphic

The people in charge of FOX Sports’ official Twitter account have some explaining to do.

Shortly after the New England Patriots won Super Bowl LIII, FOX Sports tweeted out a graphic calling Boston the “City of Champions.” The cool photo features some of the greatest players from Boston Red Sox, Boston Celtics and Patriots history.

There’s one major problem with the graphic, however.

Take a look:

There's no debate. Boston: City of Champions pic.twitter.com/sE9Q3x35D1 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 4, 2019

Ummm… where are the Boston Bruins?

Did we imagine Bobby Orr winning the Stanley Cup in 1970? Were we dreaming when Zdeno Chara brought the Cup back to Beantown in 2011?

Are those six championship banners in the TD Garden rafters merely hallucinations?

Oh, they’re not? Good, we were worried for a second.

Good going, FOX Sports.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images