Bruins’ Jake DeBrusk, Charlie McAvoy Playing Exceptionally Well Lately

The Boston Bruins have been red-hot lately, and while many players have elevated their game, maybe none more than Jake DeBrusk and Charlie McAvoy.

Heading into Thursday’s big matchup with the Tampa Bay Lightning, the B’s are riding a 14-game point streak, and the play of the two have been important in that run.

Over his last seven games, DeBrusk is slashing 6-5-11, while McAvoy has posted a 4-3-7 line in his last nine contests. The success of both youngsters will be key for the Bruins as they hit the regular season home stretch.

