BOSTON — Jake DeBrusk has been one of the Boston Bruins’ best players of late, notching 11 points in his last seven games. But he certainly caused some panic at TD Garden on Tuesday night.

During the first period of Boston’s eventual 4-1 win over the San Jose Sharks, the second-line winger took a high stick to the face that caused him to head down the tunnel. Of course, that could have been a huge blow to the team, especially with David Pastrnak still sidelined with a thumb injury.

DeBrusk made a quick return to the ice just in time for David Krejci’s game-tying goal. The 22-year-old scored the Bruins’ third goal of the game and didn’t seem too bothered by the fact he was down a tooth as a result of the high stick. He certainly had a good reason, though.

“Just missing one. Thankfully it was fake already,” DeBrusk said after the game. “Apparently the girls like it, but I don’t know.”

DeBrusk and his fake tooth look to keep up the pace with the NHL-leading Tampa Bay Lightning paying the Bruins a visit Thursday night with a crucial two points on the line.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images