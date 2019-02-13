Bruins Look To Halt Blackhawks’ Win Streak At Seven On Tuesday Night

To say the Chicago Blackhawks are red-hot would be an understatement.

The Blackhawks have run over the competition amid their seven-game win streak, as four of those victories were by three goals or more. In fact, Chicago only has lost four games in regulation in 2019, one of which coming on New Year’s Day to the Boston Bruins in the Winter Classic.

The B’s will be looking for a similar outcome Tuesday night when the two Original Six clubs square off at TD Garden.

For a breakdown of Chicago’s win streak by the numbers, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via Jon Durr/USA TODAY Sports Images