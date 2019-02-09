Bruins Looking For New-Look Second Line To Provide Scoring Punch

The Boston Bruins have been looking for someone other than their Big Three to light the lamp.

Boston has had issues finding secondary scoring all season, and the search continued Thursday when head coach Bruce Cassidy elected to move David Pastrnak down to the second line to try and jumpstart that unit.

Pastrnak, David Krejci and Peter Cehlarik made up Boston’s second line for Saturday’s game against the Los Angeles Kings at TD Garden and played pretty well early on.

The new-look group showed signs of life during the first period, even though they were unable to light the lamp.

