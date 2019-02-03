Bruins Looking To Break Long Losing Streak Vs. Caps In Sunday Matinee

If not now, then when?

The Boston Bruins have not had much success of late against the Washington Capitals, with the defending Stanley Cup champions winning the teams’ last 14 meetings.

But the Caps enter Sunday’s matinee 1-5-2 in their last seven contests, perhaps opening the door for the Bruins to get in the win column in the nation’s capital.

To hear Torey Krug and Brad Marchand talk about overcoming the losing streak, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.