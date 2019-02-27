Bruins’ Mishap Leads To Logan Couture’s Fluky Power Play Goal

After going down to the wire a week ago in San Jose, the Sharks and Boston Bruins set themselves up for another exciting affair Tuesday night at TD Garden.

Both teams netted first-period power play goals, but the Sharks got on the board in unconventional fashion.

A miscommunication between Jaroslav Halak and Brandon Carlo allowed the Sharks to gain possession down by the board, and Logan Couture was able to hammer a puck that crept over the goal line off of Halak.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports Images