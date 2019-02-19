Bruins Notes: Offense, Defense Come Up Big For Boston In Win Vs. Sharks

It took six goals and over 60 minutes, but the Boston Bruins picked up their sixth straight victory Monday night against the San Jose Sharks.

Boston took an early 3-0 lead and watched it disappear before squandering a 4-2 edge at SAP Center. But some late heroics from Chris Wagner in the third period to tie the game and Charlie McAvoy’s overtime game-winner allowed the B’s to take two points in a 6-5 victory.

It certainly was a full-team effort to seal the win, as the Bruins’ six goals came from six different players, including three defensemen. There was some concern about the team’s scoring with David Pastrnak sidelined for at least two weeks due to a thumb injury. With their top-line winger out, the Black and Gold have potted 19 goals and have yet to lose since in Pastrnak’s absence.

“The guys on this team play for one another,” head coach Bruce Cassidy told NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley on “NESN Sports Today.” “They’ve done that for years. They certainly have this year and they want to make sure that someone else picks up the slack.”

The win didn’t come easy, and it certainly had its fair-share of contributors. So who was the head coach happiest for after the win?

“We win as a team, we lose as a team,” he said. “I’m happy for everybody.”

Here are some other notes from Monday’s Bruins-Sharks game:

— Jake DeBrusk continues to be a force for the Bruins. The winger scored his fourth goal in as many games Monday night. He now has nine points (four goals, five assists) during that stretch.

“He’s in a groove, he’s on a roll,” Cassidy told Edwards and Brickley.

— Charlie McAvoy now has scored the game-winning goal in two straight games.

#NHLBruins Charlie McAvoy, "You never want to give up a big lead but we never say die." — Shawn Hutcheon (@ShawnHutcheon) February 19, 2019

— Karson Kuhlman scored his first-career goal in the first period to up the Bruins’ lead to 3-0.

— The Bruins have won their last five meetings with the Sharks, dating back to March 2016.

— Joe Thornton netted his first trick in over eight years against his former team.

