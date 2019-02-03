Bruins Notes: Tuukka Rask Becomes Winningest Goalie In Team History

Tuukka Rask etched his name in the Bruins’ history book Sunday afternoon.

The Boston goalie stopped all 24 shots in his team’s 1-0 victory over the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena. Rask made some timely stops, including a late, sweeping glove save that kept the opponent off the board.

Not only did the win break an 0-11-3 stretch against the defending Stanley Cup champions, Rask became the winningest goalie in franchise history with win No. 253. The record has been held by Tiny Thompson since the 1938-39 season. Rask has been at the center of attention at times this season, particularly when he took a leave of absence in November. But since his return, he’s been solid between the pipes.

The win for Rask also comes with some sweet relief. The 31-year-old has struggled against Washington over the course of his career. He was 1-11-5 with an .833 save percentage and a whopping 3.30 GAA, so a win — a shutout at that — certainly should feel good for the all-time Bruins wins leader.

Here are some other notes from Sunday’s Bruins-Capitals game:

— This was the Bruins’ first win against the Caps since March 29, 2014.

— David Krejci had the lone goal for Boston.

— The Capitals now have lost eight of their last nine games.

— Boston is two points behind the Toronto Maple Leafs for second place in the Atlantic Division.

— David Pastrnak and Torey accounted for the assist on Krejci’s goal.

Pastrnak continues to lead the team in points with 61, while Krug extended his point streak to three games. He now has 35 points on the season.

