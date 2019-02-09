Bruins Preparing For Eight Straight Games Against Western Conference Teams

The Boston Bruins are about to become honorary members of the Western Conference.

Beginning with Saturday’s tilt against the Los Angeles Kings, the Bruins will play eight straight games against West teams. Saturday’s tilt marks the beginning of a three-game homestand, then they’ll embark on a five-game road swing to the opposite side of the country.

It’ll be an important, but challenging, stretch for the Bruins as they look to firmly cement themselves in one of the Atlantic Division’s top three spots.

For more on the Bruins’ upcoming schedule, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.