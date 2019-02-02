Bruins Unable To Slam Door On Flyers In Thursday’s Overtime Loss

Not only did the Boston Bruins strike first Thursday night, they entered the third period with a lead over the Philadelphia Flyers.

But when all was said and done at TD Garden, the B’s saw their losing streak swell to three.

Boston was unable to extend its lead at any point in its 3-2 overtime loss to the Philadelphia Flyers, which also plagued the Black and Gold in Tuesday’s shootout defeat at the hands of the Winnipeg Jets.

After Thursday’s game, NESN’s Andy Brickley and Jack Edwards broke down the Bruins’ current struggles. To hear what they had to say, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.