Bruins Vs. Golden Knights Live Stream: Watch NHL Game Online

The Boston Bruins are one of the hottest teams in the NHL, and they’ll look to keep that going Wednesday night in Sin City.

After winning each of their last six games, the B’s will meet up with the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. The Bruins are in the midst of a five-game Western Conference road trip, and though they’ve struggled on this trip a bit in years past, they’ve already earned victories in the first three contests.

Vegas is no slouch though, as they own the sixth-best record in the Western Conference, which is good for third in the Pacific Division.

Here’s how and when to watch Bruins vs. Golden Knights online:

When: Wednesday, Feb. 20 at 10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Network

Live Stream: NBC Sports

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images