Bruins Wrap: Boston Pushes Win Streak To Seven, Tops Vegas 3-2 In Shootout

The Boston Bruins and the Vegas Golden Knights went down to the wire in the desert Wednesday, with the B’s earning their fifth straight win with a 3-2 shootout victory.

Boston extended its point streak to 12 games and goes to a perfect 4-for-4 on their current five-game road trip.

Jake DeBrusk netted his fifth goal in as many games for the Bruins, while Brad Marchand also scored. David Krejci, Karson Kuhlman, Charlie McAvoy and Danton Heinen picked up assists for the visitors. Reilly Smith and Nate Schmidt scored for Vegas.

Jaroslav Halak finished with a 31 saves for the Bruins. Marc-Andre Fluery countered with 25 stops in the Vegas net.

The Bruins climbed to 36-17-8 with the win, while the Golden Knights fell to 32-25-5 with the loss.

Here’s how it all went down:

DeBRUSK STAYS HOT IN EVEN FIRST

In a physical, high-paced first period, both teams were able to get on the board, heading to the locker rooms tied 1-1 with Vegas taking a 10-6 shot advantage through the first 20 minutes.

After the Bruins were unable to capitalize on an early power play chance at the 4:58 mark. But Boston kept plugging away, and it was the second line that put the B’s on the board

Continuing his torrid pace, DeBrusk gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead at 11:17, pushing his goal streak to five games. Krejci fed a centering pass from the board to DeBrusk in the slot. DeBrusk was able to receive the pass behind his body, spin, and fire off a shot that beat Fluery.

It seemed like Boston’s period, until former Bruin Reilly Smith tied the game with 1:36 to play in the period, burying a juicy rebound that Halak had little chance to corral.

HALAK COMES UP HUGE

The score remained even through the second period, thanks to Halak’s effort in net, making 21 saves through the first 40 minutes of play and sending the Bruins into the third tied 1-1.

Halak kept things even with a stick save on a William Karlsson breakaway 4:55 into the period.

The Bruins continued to have struggles on the power play, going 0-for-2 in the period, the second of which Vegas outshot the visitors, with Halak coming up with a big save on a 2-on-1 rush.

The Golden Knights outshot the Bruins 12-8 in the second.

REGULATION NOT ENOUGH

Despite fireworks early in the third period, 60 minutes was not enough to separate the sides.

But it didn’t take long for things to spice up in the third period.

As Marchand made it a 2-1 game, ripping a high-slot one-timer off a feed from Heinen 1:36 into the period. The play was started by McAvoy, who darted through the neutral zone, evading a hit and dished a pass to Heinen at the blue line. Heinen then found Marchand in the middle for the one-timed missile.

The lead did not last long, however, as Schmidt diced up the Bruins’ defense just 27 seconds later to even the game 2-2 with .

Teammates are optional. We're TIED again. Get to @NBCSN or stream this game here: https://t.co/pzR39MIRPd pic.twitter.com/eGFYRDBYNm — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) February 21, 2019

The teams locked down on defense for the next 10 minutes, but play opened up in the final six minutes of the period, with the teams ringing the post 15 seconds apart from each other. But neither team was able to pull ahead.

HEADING TO A SHOOTOUT

The five-minute extra period was not enough to decide a winner, as the Golden Knights could not capitalize on a golden chance.

The Bruins got called for a too many men on the ice with 2:46 left in the extra stanza when Torey Krug could not get off the ice quick enough on a change. But Halak came up massive on the kill, making four saves on during the 4-on-3 stretch.

BACKES GIVES BRUINS W

Round 1: Brandon Pirri tried to go five-hole, but was stoned by Halak. DeBrusk beat Fluery with a shot that rang off the post and went in.

Round 2: Karlsson beats Halak with a snipe. Patrice Bergeron gets stopped by Fluery.

Round 3: Alex Tuch gets shut down by a patient Halak, who kept his leg extended to make the stop. Marchand was unable to beat Fluery with a backhand.

Round 4: Jonathan Marchessault gets stoned. Heinen gets stopped by a sprawling stop from Halak.

Round 5: Shea Theodore went with a nifty fake shot, backhand effort, but Halak got a piece. Krug could not beat Fluery glove side.

Round 6: Oscar Lindberg gets stopped. David Backes wrists a shot past Fluery to give the Bruins the win.

UP NEXT

The Bruins complete their five-game road trip Saturday against the St. Louis Blue. Puck drop from Enterprise Center is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET.

This Bruins Wrap is presented by Plainridge Park Casino.

Thumbnail photo via Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports Images