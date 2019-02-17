Bruins Wrap: Pair Of Late Goals Gives Boston 4-2 Win Vs. Kings

The Boston Bruins kept their win streak alive in thrilling fashion.

With the game tied at two in the final minutes of regulation, Charlie McAvoy scored with 1:13 left to put Boston ahead. Patrice Bergeron added the dagger 36 seconds later to give the B’s their fifth straight victory, a 4-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings at Staples Center.

With the win, Boston now takes over sole possession of second place in both the Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference.

Jake DeBrusk and Brad Marchand accounted for Boston’s two other goals. Ilya Kovalchuk and Alex Iafallo recorded Los Angeles’ tallies.

Tuukka Rask turned away 23 shots for the B’s, while LA netminder Jack Campbell made 20 saves.

The Bruins climb to 34-17-8 with the win, while the Kings fall to 23-29-6 with the loss.

Here’s how it all went down:

DeBRUSK GETS BRUINS GOING

Both teams managed eight shots apiece in the opening 20 minutes, but only the Bruins were able to find the back of the net.

Shortly past the quarter mark of the period, Peter Cehlarik dashed down the right wing and threw a puck to the slot. Paul LaDue got his blade on the puck but was unable to control it, and the misstep allowed the puck to slide right to DeBrusk, who buried a quick wrister at 5:31.

DeBrusk — who now has scored a goal in three straight games — was sure to uncork a quality celebration, per usual.

The Kings nearly got a goal back later in the period, but a tremendous play by Torey Krug after a stop from Rask preserved Boston’s lead.

ONE APIECE

The Kings found an equalizer in the second period, but the Bruins showed great resolve in response.

At 8:55 in the frame, Charlie McAvoy was whistled for hooking Austin Wagner. In the waning moments of the man advantage, Kovalchuk skated toward the point with the puck on his stick, but elected not to pass. He pivoted into the top of the circle and rifled a missile past Rask, who was being screened by Jeff Carter.

That's how you tie the game up at 1-1, Ilya Kovalchuk 😎#GoKingsGo #HNILA pic.twitter.com/94XhGbfacb — LA Kings (@LAKings) February 17, 2019

With just under four minutes to play, the B’s got their lead back.

Patrice Bergeron won a face-off in the attacking zone, and right off the draw Marchand unleashed an absolute snipe top shelf at 16:15 that Campbell had little chance on.

.@Bmarch63 thanks Tuukka for that save by scoring a goal. pic.twitter.com/oByrLOvsGa — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) February 17, 2019

Although the Bruins finished the middle stanza ahead, the Kings controlled play for much of the period. If not for a handful of impressive saves from Rask, Boston could have found itself in a tough spot.

We are not worthy. pic.twitter.com/XBplBrgoTe — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) February 17, 2019

B’S STUN KINGS

It seemed as though the Bruins were on their way to victory in the third, but Iafallo wiped away Boston’s advantage.

After the Bruins were unable to clear their defensive zone, the Kings worked the puck around the back. As he neared the point, Adrian Kempe dropped a pass to LaDue, who put a shot on net. Rask turned it away, but Iafallo cleaned up the rebound to tie the game at 15:37.

Alex Iafallo ties it up at 2-2 late in the third period 😎#GoKingsGo | #HNILA pic.twitter.com/rS5DsGoc6d — LA Kings (@LAKings) February 17, 2019

The Kings received another quality chance shortly after their goal, as Marchand was penalized for hooking Carter with four minutes left in regulation, but they were unable to create any quality chances.

After Los Angeles failed to cash in, the Bruins made them pay.

With just over a minute left, McAvoy hit DeBrusk with a pass, and the defenseman immediately darted to the net. DeBrusk fed McAvoy right back, and he finished the puck past Campbell to give the Bruins the lead back with 73 seconds left.

Shortly thereafter, Carter and Anze Kopitar struggled to get a puck out of the slot, and Bergeron slid right in and poked Boston’s fourth goal in to secure the victory.

UP NEXT

The Bruins will continue their five-game road trip with game No. 3 Monday against the San Jose Sharks. Puck drop from SAP Center at San Jose is set for 10 p.m. ET.

