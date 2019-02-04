Bruins’ Zdeno Chara Honors Super Bowl Champion Patriots In Instagram Post

Zdeno Chara respects greatness.

The Boston Bruins defenseman watched fellow 41-year-old Boston star Tom Brady led the New England Patriots to a victory Sunday night in Super Bowl LIII. And after the Patriots knocked off the Los Angeles Rams in nail-biting fashion, Chara took to Instagram to show love for the six-time Super Bowl champions.

“Actions will always tell the truth.

Ageless #6 & #mvp Beast.

Congratulations Patriots .

#champions #newenglandpatriots #dynasty.”

With the Patriots and Boston Red Sox having already won championships in the last five months, the torch now passes to the Boston Celtics and Chara and the Bruins, as both clubs will look to continue a dominant stretch for New England sports.

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images