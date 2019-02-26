Bryce Harper Rumors: Phillies Aren’t Only Team Offering Over $300M

What the heck is going on with Bryce Harper?
At this point, your guess is as good as ours, and maybe even better.
For much of the weekend, it appeared inevitable that Harper would sign with the Philadelphia Phillies early this week. But the story shifted late Sunday, and now all National League West teams not named the Arizona Diamondbacks reportedly are in on the superstar free agent.
As expected, Harper is going to make a ton of money — like, more than the $300 million that Manny Machado got from the San Diego Padres.
Check out this tweet from FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman:
Heyman went on to offer an overwhelming amount of Harper news.
Here are some of the highlights:
Got all that? Good.
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP