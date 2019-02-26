Bryce Harper Rumors: Phillies ‘Concerned’ Star Will Sign With Dodgers

It might be time to start taking the Bryce Harper-to-Los Angeles Dodgers rumors seriously.

For what feels like forever, we’ve been led to believe that Harper is destined to sign with the Philadelphia Phillies. Reports throughout the weekend made a marriage feel inevitable.

But now the Dodgers, reportedly discouraged by Nolan Arenado signing an extension with the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday, appear to be making a serious run at Harper. The Phillies even have “grown concerned” the superstar slugger will sign with Los Angeles if it presents a contract comparable to Philly’s $300 million-plus offer, according to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi.

Check out these tweets:

Bryce Harper update: Some #Phillies officials have grown concerned Harper will sign with the #Dodgers if they make an offer that comes close to Philly’s. The ability to play close to home and train in Arizona both appeal to Harper, who is a @Lakers fan. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) February 26, 2019

More on #Dodgers as possible Bryce Harper destination: As a wise baseball friend reminded me, the Dodgers’ front office was known to admire Nolan Arenado, who as of today is no longer an option. Suddenly, there is more room in the team’s future budget. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) February 26, 2019

Got a headache yet, baseball fans?

A day will come when Harper puts pen to paper and ends this drawn-out circus. Until then, we’ll just sit back, suffer and refresh our Twitter feeds.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images