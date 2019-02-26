Bryce Harper Rumors: Phillies ‘Concerned’ Star Will Sign With Dodgers

It might be time to start taking the Bryce Harper-to-Los Angeles Dodgers rumors seriously.
For what feels like forever, we’ve been led to believe that Harper is destined to sign with the Philadelphia Phillies. Reports throughout the weekend made a marriage feel inevitable.
But now the Dodgers, reportedly discouraged by Nolan Arenado signing an extension with the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday, appear to be making a serious run at Harper. The Phillies even have “grown concerned” the superstar slugger will sign with Los Angeles if it presents a contract comparable to Philly’s $300 million-plus offer, according to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi.
Check out these tweets:
Got a headache yet, baseball fans?
A day will come when Harper puts pen to paper and ends this drawn-out circus. Until then, we’ll just sit back, suffer and refresh our Twitter feeds.
Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP