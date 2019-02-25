Bryce Harper Rumors: Star Free Agent Prefers To Sign With West Coast Team

Philadelphia Phillies fans might want to hold off on pre-ordering their Bryce Harper jerseys.

Throughout the weekend, reports indicating an inevitable marriage between Harper and the Phillies were coming from all angles. It felt like we were hours away from learning that Harper agreed to a mammoth deal with his former National League East rivals.

But then Monday came around, and multiple reports suggested the Los Angeles Dodgers are making a late push for Harper, hoping to sign the 26-year-old outfielder to a short-term deal. And while we don’t know whether Harper would be open to such a contract, The Athletic’s Jayson Stark reported the superstar slugger prefers to land with a West Coast team.

I was told last week Harper has always preferred a west-coast team within closer reach of his home in Vegas. #Giants jumped in for same reason. But how much $ is he really willing to leave on the table? Remember, reaching free agency at 26 has always been THE selling point here. https://t.co/CraXdzCHHY — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) February 25, 2019

Remember that report from two almost weeks ago that said Harper had made his decision?

Yeah, that didn’t age well.

