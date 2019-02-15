Bryce Harper To Astros Was So Close To Happening At 2018 MLB Trade Deadline

The American League Championship Series could have been even more interesting had the Houston Astros got it “over the finish line.”

Astros general manager Jeff Lunhow casually revealed Thursday that his club had an agreement in place to acquire Bryce Harper from the Washington Nationals prior to the 2018 MLB trade deadline. However, the two clubs couldn’t finish off the trade.

“It’s been reported — there was an agreement in principle in place, and it didn’t get over the finish line for whatever reason, out of our control,” Luhnow told reporters at Astros spring training in Florida.

That certainly would have made things far more interesting in the ALCS where the Boston Red Sox made relatively quick work of the Astros, eliminating them in five games. Just putting the fiery Harper on Houston alongside noted pot-stirrer Alex Bregman would have added a layer of intrigue and perhaps hate to the clash for the pennant.

Alas, the deal fell through — by the fault of Washington, it sounds like according to Luhnow — and we’re left to play a game of what if about the whole thing.

The idea of adding Harper for big money and a long-term commitment apparently is one the Astros aren’t buying. Houston hasn’t been linked to the free agent slugger who remains unsigned and might not find a new home for another month.

