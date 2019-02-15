Bryce Harper’s Former Teammate Gives Discouraging Update On Star’s Free Agency

It doesn’t sound like we should expect to see Bryce Harper suiting up anytime soon.

The 2016 National League MVP entered free agency hoping to obtain a massive deal, but Harper remains unsigned as spring training starts to get underway.

A report surfaced Thursday that Harper and fellow star free agent Manny Machado might not find new homes until mid-March and it appears that report might not be that far off.

While a number of teams reportedly are interested in Harper that doesn’t mean any deal is close and Harper’s former teammate, Shawn Kelley, told reporters Harper’s situation is nowhere near being resolved.

Rangers pitcher Shawn Kelley on where Bryce Harper will end up: "No idea. Talked to him the other day and he said it’s actually slower than you guys think it is." — TR Sullivan (@Sullivan_Ranger) February 13, 2019

It really is unbelievable that two of baseball’s biggest stars still are unsigned in February. Harper and Machado’s stagnant market also has slowed the process for a number of other quality players, including Craig Kimbrel and Dallas Keuchel, who also remain unsigned as teams wait on Harper and Machado to sign new deals.

Fans might point to Harper and Machado’s contract demands as the reason they are unemployed, but there is no other sport where two perrenial All-Stars would remain unsigned with six weeks to go until the season begins.

But, as Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale pointed out, it seems to be a culture issue where only a handful of teams actually care to spend money to try and win, and that’s a big problem for baseball.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images