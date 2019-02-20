C.J. Anderson Explains How Patriots ‘Frustrated’ Rams In Super Bowl LIII

The Los Angeles Rams’ offense was a nearly unstoppable force in the 2018 NFL season.

The Rams ranked second in the NFL in both total offense and points per game in the regular season while sitting third in rushing yards per game and fifth in passing yards per game. But when Los Angeles needed Jared Goff and Co. most, the unit struggled to do pretty much anything.

L.A. was limited to just 291 total yards and three points in its Super Bowl LIII loss to the New England Patriots. While the Rams’ passing attack wasn’t much of a factor, the rushing game was even worse, as Todd Gurley and C.J. Anderson were limited to a combined 57 (!) yards on the ground.

During an appearance Tuesday on FOX Sports 1’s “Undisputed,” Anderson explained how the Patriots’ defense was able to have success and “frustrate” the Rams in the process.

"[New England] slowed down a lot of our big plays and it was frustrating."@cjandersonb22 on Super Bowl LIII pic.twitter.com/iGoe1GWe3D — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 19, 2019

New England’s defense truly saved its best performance for last. The unit struggled at times during the season to stop big plays which, as Anderson noted, was Los Angeles’ bread and butter throughout the campaign. But with the Lombardi Trophy on the line, the Patriots gave up just one play over 20 yards at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

So while Sean McVay is a budding offensive mastermind, the Rams head coach was no match for the defensive guru that is Bill Belichick.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images