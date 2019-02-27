Celtics Injury News: Latest Updates On Terry Rozier, Aron Baynes

Terry Rozier was a late addition to the Celtics’ injury report Wednesday before Boston’s tilt against the Portland Trail Blazers at TD Garden.

And Brad Stevens announced during his pre-game press conference that Rozier would be out for Wednesday’s game after aggravating a knee injury Tuesday against the Toronto Raptors, which he believes occurred during a dunk in the fourth quarter.

“Terry aggravated a tendon in his knee that had been giving him some discomfort in the fourth quarter. I believe it was on that dunk,” Stevens said. “He was able to play through it, soar after the game and little bit more sore today than he expected. And then I was told right before we walked through that he is unavailable.”

Stevens also provided an updated timeline on center Aron Baynes, who will miss his 10th consecutive game with a foot contusion Wednesday night.

The Celtics’ bench boss didn’t seem optimistic that Baynes could return by Friday’s tilt against the Washington Wizards, but said a return shortly after that was likely.

“Aron had a great day today, he worked out. And we’re gonna see how he feels tomorrow,” Stevens said. “I would say Friday is unlikely, but beyond that I think he could play anytime in the days after that depending on how he comes out of today’s workout.”

It’s been a rough go for the Celtics as of late, and a return to full health certainly could provide a boost to morale in the locker room.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images