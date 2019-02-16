Celtics’ Kyrie Irving Admits Non-Stop NBA Drama Giving Him Grey Hairs

Kyrie Irving is well on his way to becoming an actual Uncle Drew.

The Boston Celtics guard finds himself at the center of one of the most ridiculous NBA drams in recent history. And as one of the best basketball players on the planet, Irving likely always will be a key fixture in the NBA rumor mill.

During Saturday’s media availability for the NBA’s All-Star Weekend, Irving (jokingly) admitted the non-stop drama is giving him grey hairs.

Take a look:

Hey, there’s nothing wrong with a little salt n’ pepper.

Of course, the biggest story in the NBA is Anthony Davis’ trade request. And that story took a bizarre turn Saturday, as the New Orleans Pelicans star stated the Celtics are on “his list.”

