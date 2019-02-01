Celtics Vs. Knicks Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

Amid all the drama around the NBA, it’s easy to forget that, well, there’s still games to be played.

Appropriately, Madison Square Garden on Friday will play host to a bout between the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks.

Of course, there’s some (minor) significance to the Celtics-Knicks connection, as the Knicks long have been rumored as a possible destination for Boston point guard Kyrie Irving, who can become a free agent this offseason. Irving managed to fan those flames during Friday’s shootaround, as he sort of walked back his commitment to re-sign with the C’s this summer.

Here’s how to watch Knicks vs. Celtics online:

When: Friday, Feb. 1, at 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images