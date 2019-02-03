Celtics Vs. Thunder Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

The Boston Celtics will kick off Super Bowl Sunday with a matinee matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder at TD Garden.

The Celtics have won three straight and eight of their last nine, but will have have their work cut out for them against Russel Westbrook and the third-place Thunder.

Center Aron Baynes (foot contusion) already has been ruled out.

Here’s how to watch Celtics vs. Thunder online:

When: Sunday, Feb 3, at 2 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

Live Stream: WatchESPN

