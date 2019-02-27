Celtics Wrap: Boston Gets Routed By Raptors In Third Straight Loss

In desperate need of a bounce back victory, the Boston Celtics simply fell flat on their faces against the Toronto Raptors.

After a spirited first quarter, the Celtics were run out of the Scotiabank Arena in the second quarter, and ultimately fell 118-95 in a blowout loss Tuesday night.

Pascal Siakam led the Raptors with 25 points, while Kawhi Leonard followed with 21. Marcus Morris led the Celtics with 17 points. Jayson Tatum (11) and Jaylen Brown (10) also finished in double digits. Kyrie Irving finished with seven points on a quiet 3-for-10 night from the floor.

With the loss, the Celtics fall to 37-24, while the Raptors move to 45-17 with the win.

Here’s how it all went down:

STARTING FIVE

PG: Kyrie Irving

SG: Marcus Smart

SF: Jayson Tatum

PF: Marcus Morris Sr.

C: Al Horford

SPIRITED START

Not much separated either side in the first, which included 10 lead changes, as the Celtics took a slight 32-30 lead after 12 minutes.

The Celtics used a 6-0 run to head up 16-14 with 4:37 to play in the quarter. Toronto charged back to take a 20-19 lead after a Siakam 3-pointer with 3:40 to play, one of three he hit in the first quarter.

Brown knotted the game 24-24 with a hard-earned and-one with 2:34 to play. Marcus Smart earned his way to the line in the closing seconds to give the Celtics a two-point lead heading into the second.

CELTICS LIMP INTO HALF

After a neck-and-neck first, the Celtics played a dreadful second quarter, allowing the Raptors to outscore them 36-13 and take a 66-45 lead into the break.

Toronto sparked a massive run to start the quarter with Irving on the bench. Back-to-back treys from Norman Powell and Marc Gasol highlighted an 13-0 run that gave the Raptors a 43-34 with 8:36 to play in the half. The run extended to 18-0 after a triple from Kyle Lowry and a lay-in by Patrick McCaw.

The Raptor lead extended to 59-39 with 3:06 to play after a Marcus Smart turnover led to an easy transition dunk from Leonard. Siakam gave Toronto it’s biggest lead of the half with and-1 to make it 66-43 in the final minute.

NO COMEBACK BREWING

Things did not get any prettier for the Celtics in the third, getting outscored 29-23 and falling it a 95-68 deficit heading into the final quarter.

The Celtics closed the gap a bit to open the third quarter as a Smart trey made it 68-52 with 9:14 remaining. But Leonard pushed the Toronto advantage back to 20 with a runner to make 78-58 with 6:31, and the rout was back on from there.

A Powell trey with 1:31 left in the third made 95-64, giving the Raptors their biggest lead of the night.

GETTING IT OVER WITH

With the game seemingly in hand for much of the second half, both teams rode out of the final quarter, with the Raptors sealing their dominant victory in ho-hum fashion.

The Raptors held their 20-point plus advantage for the first half of the fourth quarter.

The Celtics’ bench was unable to to narrow the deficit below 22 points in the closing minutes.

PLAY OF THE GAME

A consolation, but a nice throw down by Robert Williams.

UP NEXT

The Celtics will return to the Boston for the second leg of a back-to-back against the Portland Trail Blazers. Tip off from TD Garden is slated for 8 p.m.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images