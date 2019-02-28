Celtics Wrap: Damian Lillard Nets 33, Boston Drops Fourth Straight

The Boston Celtics returned to TD Garden for the first time since the NBA All-Star with much-needed newfound energy. But home court was not enough to stop Boston’s current slide.

A 97-92 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers marks the Celtics fourth straight, sixth over its last eight games.

Kyrie Irving led the Celtics with 31 points, while Jayson Tatum (14), Al Horford (13), Jaylen Brown (10) and Marcus Smart (12) all reached double digits. Damian Lillard led Portland with 31 points.

With the loss, the Celtics fall to 37-25, while the Trail Blazers move to 38-23 with the win.

Here’s how it all went down:

STARTING FIVE

PG: Kyrie Irving

SG: Marcus Smart

SF: Jayson Tatum

PF: Marcus Morris Sr.

C: Al Horford

LILLARD-IRVING SHOW

Irving and Lillard dotted the scorebook early as Portland took a 25-24 lead after the opening 12 minutes.

Lillard led all scorers with 11, Irving had 10.

The visitors used an 8-0 run to take a 15-6 lead on a CJ McCollum three-pointer with 5:35 to play in the quarter.

But Boston rallied back with a 12-5 run, with Irving’s trey tying the game 24-24 with 14.6 second left in the quarter.

NECK AND NECK

Both offenses had trouble in the second quarter, with neither side able to pull away, as Portland took a narrow 43-42 lead heading into halftime after an even 18-18 stanza.

Offense was at a premium for most of the second quarter, with the Celtics scoring just 12 points over the first 9:30 of the quarter.

But the Celtics’ defense, as opposed to Tuesday, gave a stout defensive effort in the quarter to keep them in the game, as Marcus Smart’s steal and touchdown pass to Jayson Tatum sparked a 10-4 run to end the half.

Marcus Smart steal and touchdown pass (@AAANe_MAnews) #AAANortheastt pic.twitter.com/48Szrl0U48 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 28, 2019

Irving closed the gap to 43-40 with 54.8 seconds left in the half, while Marcus Morris made it a one-point game at the line before the teams headed for the locker room.

PORTLAND PULLS AHEAD

Thanks to 15 points in the third from Lillard, Portland was able to build a bit of lead, outscoring the C’s 31-22 in the quarter to lead 74-64 heading into the fourth.

The Trail Blazers opened their lead up to nine points in the early goings of the second half, as Lillard cut to the basket to make it 57-48 with 6:46 to go in the third. Lillard then hit a straightaway three to give Portland its first double digit lead of the game.

Back-to-back baskets from Horford made it 72-64 in the closing seconds of the quarter, but the C’s allowed Lillard to run the floor and sink a buzzer-beating layup.

LATE PUSH NOT ENOUGH

A 6-0 run in the opening minutes of the fourth got the Celtics right back in contention, and they did it with Irving on the bench. With Brown draining a pair of layups and a jumper from Smart making it 76-72 with 9:38 to play.

Portland was able to stop the bleeding, and take an 84-76 lead after a pair of Nurkic free throws, and following a Smart three-point play, Al-Farouq Aminu hit a trey to make it 87-79 with 4:05 to play.

The visitors grew their lead in the final five minutes, leading 93-81 after another pair of Jusuf Nurkic free throws. But Boston answered with a 6-0 run to make it 93-88 with 1:18 to play.

Lillard made it 95-88 with a layin with 36.6 seconds to play, and Irving answer with a three to make it 95-92 with 24.8 seconds left.

PLAY OF THE GAME

Don’t hurt ’em, Jaylen.

Jaylen Brown hammers it home after leaving the defense in the dust! pic.twitter.com/wFYOh0M1Pe — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 28, 2019

UP NEXT

The Celtics remain at home for a matchup against the Washington Wizards on Friday night. Tip off from TD Garden is slated for 8 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports