Charlie Coyle Admits It Was A Career Goal To Play For Hometown Bruins

The Boston Bruins added yet another Massachusetts native on Wednesday when they made a trade for Charlie Coyle.

Coyle, a native of East Weymouth Mass., is excited for the opportunity to play for his hometown team.

The 26-year-old said that it definitely a goal of his to be a member of the Bruins adding, “That’s what you envision, playing street hockey in front of your house, at practice, on the ponds, playing for the hometown team,” per the Boston Globe’s Matt Porter.

When asked about playing in his first home game with the Black and Gold this coming Tuesday, Coyle said “You’ve got me smiling just thinking about it,” per the Bruins Twitter account.

Coyle also made comments about the Bruins “winning culture” and how he’s excited for the opportunity to jump in and do “whatever he can” to help the team.

Bruins captain Zdeno Chara along with Patrice Bergeron, Chris Wagner, and Torey Krug reached out to Coyle on Wednesday to welcome him to the team — something Coyle wasn’t expecting to happen.

“I was pretty shocked to get a call from Zdeno & Patrice yesterday before their game,” Coyle said per the Bruins Twitter. “I knew they were playing, so I didn’t expect anything. For them to call me and welcome me that way, that was pretty classy.”

Coyle will be wearing No. 13 for Boston and will be making his debut Saturday against the St. Louis Blues.

