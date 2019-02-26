Charlie McAvoy’s OT Goal Lifts Bruins To Thrilling Road Win Over Sharks

The Boston Bruins are coming off the heels of a massively successful Western Conference road trip last week during which they went 4-0-1.

Taking nine out of 10 possible points on the trip was quite the accomplishment, especially considering some of the tough teams they topped, including the San Jose Sharks.

The B’s and the Sharks went down to the wire in a wild 6-5 overtime thriller last Monday, and it was Charlie McAvoy who made the difference in the 3-on-3 OT stanza.

To see McAvoy’s game-winner, check out the 180 Moment of the Week in the video above from “Bruins Pre-Game Shootout,” presented by Awaken 180 Weightloss.

Thumbnail photo via Neville E. Guard/USA TODAY Sports Images