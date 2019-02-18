Charlie McAvoy ‘Not Really Sure’ How Game-Winning Goal Vs. Kings Went In

Charlie McAvoy played a big role in the Boston Bruins’ victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night.

The young defenseman potted the game-winning goal in the final minute of the third period in Boston’s eventual 4-2 win over Los Angeles at Staples Center. The goal marked the third game-winner of his career. It also helped seal the Bruins’ fifth straight victory.

After the game, NESN’s Alex Kraemer caught up with McAvoy to discuss the game-winner. To hear from the 21-year-old, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.