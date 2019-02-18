Chelsea Vs Manchester United Live Stream: Watch FA Cup Game Online

The marquee matchup of the FA Cup fifth round is one neither competitor can afford to lose.

Chelsea will host Manchester United on Monday at Stamford Bridge in an FA Cup game between two of the Premier League’s biggest teams. The Blues have beaten the Red Devils in four consecutive FA Cup meetings, including last season’s final.

The teams’ respective seasons have unfolded in differing directions, with Manchester United starting poorly but improving lately and Chelsea’s fortunes plummeting after a promising kickoff to the campaign. Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri now is under pressure after his team lost six of their last 14 Premier League games, including a 4-0 setback Jan. 30 against Bournemouth and a 6-0 humiliation Feb. 10 against Manchester City. Meanwhile, Manchester United might shudders at the prospect of an FA Cup defeat less than a week after PSG pushed it toward the brink of UEFA Champions League elimination.

Team news

Manchester United will be without attackers Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial, who both suffered injuries last Tuesday against PSG. Defenders Antonio Valencia and Matteo Darmian also are expected to miss the Chelsea game due to injuries.

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek might overcome a back problem in time to face Manchester United.

Watch

No broadcasters will air Chelsea versus Manchester United in the United States. Here’s how to watch the game online.

When: Monday, Feb. 18, at 2:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: ESPN+

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/NBC Sports