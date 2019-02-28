Chris Broussard Suggests Two-Step Plan To Halt Celtics’ Struggles

The root of the Celtics’ lingering struggles remains a mystery, but Chris Broussard has an idea how Boston can get back on track.

The C’s have been underwhelming for the majority of the campaign. Many viewed Boston as the clear-cut favorite to reach the 2019 NBA Finals, but if the regular season ended Wednesday, it would enter the postseason as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Broussard still is “very high” on the Celtics, who he believes are on par with the Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors as the class of the East. And when it comes to righting the ship, the FS1 talking head believes Boston would be served well by Kyrie Irving addressing the team, as well as a self-evaluation from each player on the roster.

"I am still very high on these Celtics. I don't care what the record says. They are one of the top 3 teams in the East. It's Milwaukee, Toronto, and Boston on one level. There's absolutely, positively, no way Philadelphia will beat Boston in a playoff series." — @Chris_Broussard pic.twitter.com/wuYrrF4Fjr — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 27, 2019

While we’re not sure if an apology from Irving is completely necessary, Broussard’s second point effectively falls under the umbrella of the collective buying in. This continues to be an issue for the Celtics, who’ve yet to display consistent chemistry this season. And if the C’s aren’t able to get everyone on the same page come playoff time, they likely will be bound for an early exit.

That said, this Boston team knows what it takes to make a deep run after coming within one win of reaching the NBA Finals last season. So even though the Celtics haven’t really looked like a legitimate championship contender on the current campaign, there’s reason to believe they will flip the switch once the lights get brighter.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports