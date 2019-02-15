Chris Sale Jokingly Provides Injury Update On His Belly Button

It sounds like Chris Sale has a clean bill of health heading into the 2019 Major League Baseball season.

The Boston Red Sox ace was troubled by a nagging shoulder injury at the back end of the 2018 campaign, but Sale and manager Alex Cora both have made it clear the left-hander will not be faced with any limitations in spring training.

And then there was that other injury Sale dealt with last year.

The southpaw was scratched from his scheduled American League Championship Series Game 5 start in wake of a hospital visit days prior, which Sale later (jokingly) revealed was prompted by an infection caused by a belly-button ring. And if case you were worried about the status of Sale’s belly button with the new season right around the corner, fear no more.

After plenty of rest & rehab, Chris Sale’s belly button is ready for the season. pic.twitter.com/YJAY5lEOKe — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) February 13, 2019

What a sigh of relief.

We look forward to seeing if Sale is presented with both a regular championship ring as well as a World Series belly-button ring when the Red Sox are recognized for their achievement before April 9’s home opener.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports