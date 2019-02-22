Colin Cowherd Bestows ‘Honor’ On Kyrie Irving Amid Roller Coaster Season

It’s been a roller coaster season for Kyrie Irving, to say the least.

The star point guard has garnered heaps of attention throughout his second campaign with the Boston Celtics, and it hasn’t just been for his prowess on the court. Irving hasn’t shied away from speaking his mind, and his polarizing soundbites have led to more than a few headlines.

But Irving hasn’t gone down quietly amid the scrutiny. The six-time All-Star is not afraid to clap back at the media, most notably for their persistent questions about his basketball future. With all of this in mind, Colin Cowherd decided to bestow an “honor” on Irving during Thursday’s edition of “The Herd” on FOX Sports 1.

Without further ado, @ColinCowherd inducts the newest member into his 'All-Sensitive Hall of Fame': Kyrie Irving pic.twitter.com/ROhp1ZjwtH — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) February 21, 2019

Sure, Irving could try to bite his tongue and go about his business. But the fact of the matter is, most of his sentiments likely are felt by the majority of players across the league. And asking Irving to stay light-lipped would be asking the 26-year-old to be someone he is not.

The Celtics’ 2018-19 season thus far hasn’t exactly gone according to plan, which very well could serve as a driving factor in Irving’s frustrations boiling over during media availabilities. But nothing he’s said has been egregious by any stretch, and the loads of criticism simply is what comes with the territory of being among the NBA’s best.

