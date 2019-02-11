Colin Cowherd Uses Celtics To Explain Why NBA Teams Shouldn’t Rebuild

Colin Cowherd long has been high on the Celtics’ potential, even suggesting several months ago Boston could be the next great sports dynasty.

The FS1 host seems to be changing his tune a bit amid the Celtics’ roller-coaster season, though, and now believes the team could be evidence that rebuilds don’t work in the NBA.

The Celtics entered Monday with a 35-21 record and in fifth place in the Eastern Conference. More importantly, they’re coming off back-to-back demoralizing losses to the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers, and there reportedly are chemistry issues in Boston’s locker room.

“The Celtics are seen as the guide to rebuilding — patient, right coach, All-Stars, hit on draft picks, win every trade,” Cowherd said. “What are they today other than the five-seed in the East?”

Of course, the Celtics still could turn around their season and make a deep playoff run. Their roster is loaded with talent, explaining the NBA Finals expectations that surrounded Boston with Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward rejoining a team that reached Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals last season.

But Celtics coach Brad Stevens faces the difficult task of getting everyone on the same page, or else Boston will be known more for its missed opportunity than any championship success.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images